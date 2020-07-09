12411 SHAWMONT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking media room

Beautiful Bowie 5 bedroom Colonial home with 4 bathrooms, 3 additions, newer carpet, freshly painted. This home features a sun room, and in law suite with separate bathroom and handicap accessible first floor. The kitchen and bathrooms are updated. The back yard is fully fenced and has a large shed. Great location in Bowie. Newer siding, newer roof, newer flooring in the kitchen, newer furnace. The driveway is long and can fit up to 6 cars! Stand out home with lots of living space! Close to shopping, shopping center, movie theater parks and so much more! Great biking and running areas! Pets are on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Application fee is $50.00 per adult. Call today for your apt!