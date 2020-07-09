12411 SHAWMONT LANE

Amenities
Beautiful Bowie 5 bedroom Colonial home with 4 bathrooms, 3 additions, newer carpet, freshly painted. This home features a sun room, and in law suite with separate bathroom and handicap accessible first floor. The kitchen and bathrooms are updated. The back yard is fully fenced and has a large shed. Great location in Bowie. Newer siding, newer roof, newer flooring in the kitchen, newer furnace. The driveway is long and can fit up to 6 cars! Stand out home with lots of living space! Close to shopping, shopping center, movie theater parks and so much more! Great biking and running areas! Pets are on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Application fee is $50.00 per adult. Call today for your apt!