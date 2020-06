Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath



Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall. You will love all the updates this home has to offer as well as a LARGE FLAT back yard! Ample Natural Light flows throughout the home! The Large Eat-in Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Plenty of Cabinet Storage Space, NEW stainless steel DW, and nicely updated! Kitchen Opens to Family Room! Gorgeous NEW flooring ! Enjoy a Book by the Cozy Living Room Fireplace or Host a Family Gathering in the Separate Dining Room. The Upper Level Bedrooms are Spacious with Access to the Remodeled Hall Bath . The Master Suite offers an Updated Stand-up Shower and Glass Shower Doors. You Can See the Pride in Ownership Inside and Out. The Nicely Landscaped Exterior and Walkway are Inviting. New stone flowerbed retaining wall. The Large Rear Yard is Great for Entertaining and Your Guest will Have Plenty of Room to Park with the 2 Car Garage and Paved Driveway Making this the Perfect Home!

No Pets Allowed



