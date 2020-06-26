All apartments in Bowie
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

1108 PEWTER CT

1108 Pewter Court · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Pewter Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
End-unit T/H in excellent condition, near new carpet and paint. Apply online at longandfoster.com. Processing fee is $55/person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 PEWTER CT have any available units?
1108 PEWTER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 PEWTER CT have?
Some of 1108 PEWTER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 PEWTER CT currently offering any rent specials?
1108 PEWTER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 PEWTER CT pet-friendly?
No, 1108 PEWTER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1108 PEWTER CT offer parking?
Yes, 1108 PEWTER CT offers parking.
Does 1108 PEWTER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 PEWTER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 PEWTER CT have a pool?
No, 1108 PEWTER CT does not have a pool.
Does 1108 PEWTER CT have accessible units?
No, 1108 PEWTER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 PEWTER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 PEWTER CT has units with dishwashers.
