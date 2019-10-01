All apartments in Bensville
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 AM

2824 Portobello Court

2824 Portobello Court · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Portobello Court, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This small pet friendly single family home is a 4 bed 3.5 bath with a two car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and table space with sliding door access to the back deck. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The main level has a formal dining room, front room, bedroom, and a half bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has arched ceilings, walk in closet, and an attached sitting room through an archway that has a door to the hallway. The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a spa tub. In the basement, there is a large main room with a pool table, and a kitchenette. The basement also has a large bonus room and a full bath. In the backyard, there is a shed for tenant use.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: None

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking allowed in home and on property.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

