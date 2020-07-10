/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
42 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,362
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,603
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4220 MOCKINGBIRD CIRCLE
4220 Mockingbird Circle, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath, updated home with fresh paint, granite in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, large deck and fenced in back yard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**MOVE IN DATE SEPTEMBER 1ST** **This SF features 5 BR, 3.
1 of 43
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2894 STAVORS RD
2894 Stavors Road, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Ready & Waiting! This adorable rambler has 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Smart home capabilities include: remote lock access, light and thermostat control, flood detection sensors, window & door sensors, & motion detectors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9580 MAY DAY STREET
9580 May Day Street, Charles County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3648 sqft
Must have good credit & rental references. Beautiful Victorian home w/ wrap porch on culdesac, screened porch in rear, built in book cases, home office, finished basement w/ kitchenette, den, family room, loads o storage . Call L/A w/ questions
Results within 10 miles of Bensville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
156 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the fully amenitized One National Harbor Condominium. It is the flagship building of National Harbor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
139 WATERFRONT STREET
139 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1832 sqft
Phenomenal 2 bedroom 2 bath plus study end unit residence with private balcony in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. The study can be used as a 3rd bedroom as well. Private elevator access directly into the residence.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7403 Waldran Avenue
7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142 Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything. This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
8782 WALUTES CIRCLE
8782 Walutes Circle, Mount Vernon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2 Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in Woodlawn section of Alexandria. New Carpet and Fresh Paint throughout. Conveniently located off Rt 1 with easy access to Old Town, 95, 495, and DC. Express bus service to metro.
