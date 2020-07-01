35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD
Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.
Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more
Finding an apartment in Bensville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.