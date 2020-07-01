Apartment List
MD
/
bensville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 1 2020

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD

Finding an apartment in Bensville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Results within 5 miles of Bensville
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 1 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
21 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
26 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4037 Bluebird Drive
4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Results within 10 miles of Bensville
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
57 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Harbor Place
1101 Palmer Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1053 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from fine dining and attractions, including Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Rosecroft Raceway, and Six Flags. Pool, gym, business center and concierge services.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,955
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Last updated July 1 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
St. Charles
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Enjoy forest views and easy access to nature trails. Community amenities include a pool and tennis court. Near Laurel Springs Regional Park. 27 miles from DC.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm

5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Last updated June 16 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria
8601 Washington Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1951 sqft
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555 Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1883 sqft
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.
City Guide for Bensville, MD

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.

Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bensville, MD

Finding an apartment in Bensville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

