29 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD with garage

Bensville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
1 Unit Available
4285 RAY DRIVE
4285 Ray Drive, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1800 sqft
Wonderful rental in a rural environment* La PLata address* Lots of privacy* great for nature/hunting enthusiast! Easy commute to all the bases and downtown DC* Three bedrooms, 2 additional finished rooms upstairs* Integral garage and full unfinished
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
21 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.

1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**This SF features 5 BR, 3.

1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.

1 Unit Available
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
JULY 1st MOVE IN READY!! Celebrate the 4th of July in this Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan.
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,955
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.

1 Unit Available
Groveton
7104 Mason Grove Ct
7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1620 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537 This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 Unit Available
157 Fleet St
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Large Sunlit 10th Floor One Bedroom w/Den in National Harbor ...!!!! Great views of the Potomac River and National Harbor from living room, bedroom & balcony.

1 Unit Available
208 PELICAN GARTH
208 Pelican Garth Road, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2955 sqft
Available July 1, 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
7574 GREAT SWAN
7574 Great Swan Ct, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1508 sqft
END UNIT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 FINISHED LEVEL. NEW PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOOR. MIN TO BUS STOP AND SHOPPING CENTER. COMMUNITY WITH SWIMMING POOL AND CLUB HOUSE . NEAR BY HUNTLEY PARK. 3 MILES TO HUNTINGTON METRO STATION.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1116 ANESBURY LANE
1116 Anesbury Lane, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1883 sqft
Stunning and unique 4 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms and 1 car garage single family home in desirable Collingwood Estates. Home features gleaming hardwood floors, sun room, skylights and recessed lighting.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8549 TOWNE MANOR CT
8549 Towne Manor Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir.

1 Unit Available
508 OVERLOOK PARK DRIVE
508 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2508 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! VIEWS! VIEWS! This a must see beautiful town house located at the sought out National Harbor.

1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.

1 Unit Available
Groveton
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.
City Guide for Bensville, MD

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.

Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bensville, MD

Bensville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

