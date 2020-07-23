Apartment List
/
MD
/
bensville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

25 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bensville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you mor... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8050 SETTLE COURT
8050 Settle Court, Bensville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3792 sqft
Super clean extra large basement apartment, including all utilities. Full updated kitchen, updated bathroom large bedroom , open living, kitchen, dining combo. The entrance to this apartment is at the rear of a single family home.
Results within 5 miles of Bensville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,621
870 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,270
699 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
843 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
24 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,641
823 sqft
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4503 GROUSE PLACE
4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1530 sqft
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy.
Results within 10 miles of Bensville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
30 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
782 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
17 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
784 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
687 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 pin oak rd waldorf md
1598 Pin Oak Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$725
Available 08/01/20 Large room for rent - Property Id: 320116 Description Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1598 Pin Oak Dr
1598 Pin Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Large furnished bedroom with huge closets - Property Id: 113753 Large furnished bedroom with Queen size bed , spacious closets and beautiful hardwood flooring; centrally located in Waldorf; close to dining and major roadways and transportation

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6621 WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6621 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
714 sqft
Welcome Home! This updated, spacious, and light-filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo awaits you. The unit includes hardwood floors throughout, a large renovated kitchen, renovated bathroom, private balcony, and gorgeous views from every window.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8104 JENNI AVENUE
8104 Jenni Avenue, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2520 sqft
Fully furnished basement room with separate entrance a full bathroom, living room, and dinning area with no kitchen access. All utilities included along with cable.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4405 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4405 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1220 sqft
This is Basement only with full bath . Separate entrance. One or two tenant only.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
Gorgeous LUXURY, ULTRA-MODERN condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4256 BUCKMAN ROAD
4256 Buckman Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
624 sqft
One bedroom, one bath with living and dining area on top level. New carpet, fresh paint, renovated bathroom. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! No smokers.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8420 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
8420 Richmond Highway, Mount Vernon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, public transport. All utilities included in rent. Washer & Dryer in unit. Cleaned and ready for move in. No smokers, no pets.
City Guide for Bensville, MD

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.

Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bensville, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bensville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Bensville, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Bensville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBensville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBensville Apartments with BalconiesBensville Apartments with Garages
Bensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensville Apartments with ParkingBensville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bensville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBensville Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MD
Rosaryville, MDColonial Beach, VAWolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University