61 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD with balcony

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.
Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bensville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.