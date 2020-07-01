Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020

61 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
9465 PEP RALLY LN
9465 Pep Rally Lane, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Colonial in North Point School District. Well maintained 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Enjoy all the features of a model home such as a Large gourmet kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Formal Living Room, & Deck leading to a Large Fenced Backyard.
Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
6130 GRAY WOLF CT
6130 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

Last updated August 16
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Last updated July 1
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 1
2 Units Available
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Last updated July 1
21 Units Available
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
Last updated July 1
26 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4037 Bluebird Drive
4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2168 sqft
**This SF features 5 BR, 3.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
4006 sqft
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
19508 LARIAT PL
19508 Lariat Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really nice townhome toward the North end of Waldorf for easy commute to D.C. New Flooring and Carpeting throughout and entire home is freshly painted. Great deck for relaxing and entertaining.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
15905 DUSTY LANE
15905 Dusty Lane, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Renovated 3BR 1 BA home with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and a deck with HUGE backyard for summer enjoyment. 10 minutes to MGM National Harbor, 15 minutes to AAFB and 20 minutes to DC. Available July 15th.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
JULY 1st MOVE IN READY!! Celebrate the 4th of July in this Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1340 sqft
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.

Last updated August 14
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Last updated July 1
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated July 1
57 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Harbor Place
1101 Palmer Rd, Fort Washington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1053 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from fine dining and attractions, including Gaylord National Harbor and Convention Center, Old Towne Alexandria, Reagan Airport, Rosecroft Raceway, and Six Flags. Pool, gym, business center and concierge services.
Last updated July 1
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 1
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,955
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated July 1
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
City Guide for Bensville, MD

Fueled by the extension of Maryland Route 228, the population of this community has grown consistently since the 1990's. This growth has guaranteed the increase of residential development, and this is likely why one out of every three homes in the area is less than 20 years old.

Bensville is a relatively large chunk of land. It takes up nearly 17 square miles of Maryland's landscape. Strangely, the population is relatively small when considering the amount of available land in the area. This is why anyone moving to Bensville can expect to have plenty of space to themselves. There's literally only about 710 people per every square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bensville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bensville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

