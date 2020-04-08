All apartments in Beltsville
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

4405 Sellman Rd

4405 Sellman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Sellman Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Beltsville. Step into a well-lit living room with hardwood floors. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and storage available. The separate dining room is immediately off of the kitchen. The main level of the home has two large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space in each. There is also a covered patio that is great for entertaining or relaxing, as you overlook the fenced backyard. The lower level of the home is fully finished and has massive additional living space with two bedrooms and a full bath.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-m

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Sellman Rd have any available units?
4405 Sellman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 4405 Sellman Rd have?
Some of 4405 Sellman Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Sellman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Sellman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Sellman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd offer parking?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd have a pool?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd have accessible units?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Sellman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 Sellman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
