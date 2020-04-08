4405 Sellman Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Beltsville. Step into a well-lit living room with hardwood floors. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space and storage available. The separate dining room is immediately off of the kitchen. The main level of the home has two large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space in each. There is also a covered patio that is great for entertaining or relaxing, as you overlook the fenced backyard. The lower level of the home is fully finished and has massive additional living space with two bedrooms and a full bath.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-m



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171549)