All apartments in Beltsville
Find more places like 11412 Cherry Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
11412 Cherry Hill Rd
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

11412 Cherry Hill Rd

11412 Cherry Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beltsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11412 Cherry Hill Rd, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 apartment in Beltsville!
Located near shops, public transportation, I-95, ICC - Rt.200, Rt.295 and Rt.29; Minutes to Baltimore and DC.

Property highlights

- Water, gas and electric included!
- Newly renovated with modern finishes throughout
- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Enjoy the outdoors on balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Credit and criminal background check required
- No pets!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have any available units?
11412 Cherry Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have?
Some of 11412 Cherry Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 Cherry Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Cherry Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Cherry Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11412 Cherry Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11412 Cherry Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave
Beltsville, MD 20705
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Beltsville 1 BedroomsBeltsville 2 Bedrooms
Beltsville Apartments with BalconyBeltsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beltsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College