**Basement Rental** Entire basement for rent: One bedroom, one bath, and entertainment space. This unit is fully furnished. Shared kitchen and laundry room. Rent includes all utilities. No smoking allowed!! $45 application fee. ** SHOWING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY ** Call 202.643.0282 for appointments. Please do not show up at the property without an appointment.