Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION ! LOCATION ! Beautiful Bright & Sunny Garden Style Apts near 495 and College Park Md. Convenient to shops and restaurants. Quiet setting, but conveniently located around the corner from shops and restaurants ! Impeccably maintained and rarely available 1 & 2 Bedroom units with Balcony. Starting at $1300/month for 1 bedroom & $1450/month for 2 bedrooms. Some units completely renovated with wood flooring and white kitchen cabinetry. Beautiful and quiet. Control your own thermostat for heating and A/C from your own unit. Heat, Gas, and water included in rent. Hands on property manager always available if needed. Best Rental in town!!