Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
10303 45TH PLACE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:56 AM

10303 45TH PLACE

10303 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10303 45th Place, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES and COA FEES INCLUDED in rent!!! 2BR, 2BA condo in pristine condition with new carpeting throughout. New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove appliances. Master suite w/walk-in closet & full bath. Open concept Living and Dining area with walkout to 2nd-floor balcony. Extras include secure storage space in the building, community pool with full time life guard, and private parking for residents. This community is located close to shopping, transportation, restaurants, banks, etc. Minutes to Route 1, Metro station, bus line, and I-495. Awesome Management Company looking for great tenants. This will not last long! Come and see before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

