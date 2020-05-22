10303 45TH PLACE

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES and COA FEES INCLUDED in rent!!! 2BR, 2BA condo in pristine condition with new carpeting throughout. New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Stove appliances. Master suite w/walk-in closet & full bath. Open concept Living and Dining area with walkout to 2nd-floor balcony. Extras include secure storage space in the building, community pool with full time life guard, and private parking for residents. This community is located close to shopping, transportation, restaurants, banks, etc. Minutes to Route 1, Metro station, bus line, and I-495. Awesome Management Company looking for great tenants. This will not last long! Come and see before it's too late.