946 DAWES COURT

Pristine 3BR 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Townes at Bynum Run, Bel Air. One car garage, Almost 2400 living space here! Open floor plan has huge gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances. DR has Bump out ! Nice Deck for Summer cookouts! Large pantry, spacious 42' cabinets, Granite counter tops, Upper level has convenient Sep. Laundry room. Mas. BR Walk in closet and private Bath has Sep. shower, Tub and Double vanities. Just minutes from shopping and amenities. Proof of renters insurance Required. Application qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Sorry No pets