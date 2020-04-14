All apartments in Bel Air
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

946 DAWES COURT

946 Dawes Ct · No Longer Available
Location

946 Dawes Ct, Bel Air, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pristine 3BR 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Townes at Bynum Run, Bel Air. One car garage, Almost 2400 living space here! Open floor plan has huge gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances. DR has Bump out ! Nice Deck for Summer cookouts! Large pantry, spacious 42' cabinets, Granite counter tops, Upper level has convenient Sep. Laundry room. Mas. BR Walk in closet and private Bath has Sep. shower, Tub and Double vanities. Just minutes from shopping and amenities. Proof of renters insurance Required. Application qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. Sorry No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 DAWES COURT have any available units?
946 DAWES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 946 DAWES COURT have?
Some of 946 DAWES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 DAWES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
946 DAWES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 DAWES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 946 DAWES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 946 DAWES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 946 DAWES COURT offers parking.
Does 946 DAWES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 DAWES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 DAWES COURT have a pool?
No, 946 DAWES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 946 DAWES COURT have accessible units?
No, 946 DAWES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 946 DAWES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 DAWES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 946 DAWES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 DAWES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

