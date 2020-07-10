/
45 Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
232 CROCKER DR #C
232 Crocker Dr, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Meticulous 2 bedroom condo available for you to move in . Upgraded stainless appliances, 2 year old washer & dryer, new slider, new bathroom cabinet getting installed. Nice community with trees, sidewalks and green space.
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
502 PARK MANOR CIRCLE
502 Park Manor Circle, Bel Air, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 7/15!** Remaining July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. REMODELED 3 bed 2.5 bath home! Stainless Steel appliances! Kit also has GRANITE counters! Pass-thru to dining area that has ceramic tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.
Verified
15 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Hills
211 MARY JANE LANE
211 Mary Jane Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1520 sqft
Please take your shoes off when showing this property brand new carpet was just installedLarge EOG this w/ 3-level bump out; main level Farm Rm off eat-in kitchen. Master BR w/ cathedral ceil & sitting room. Incl.
1 Unit Available
1342 CROFTON DRIVE
1342 Crofton Drive, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2608 sqft
Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies.
1 Unit Available
402 HARRISON COURT
402 Harrison Court, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
WONDERFUL BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE UNIT with 2 main floor bedrooms and a spiral staircase leading to a loft (possible 3rd BR).
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3702 sqft
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2918 sqft
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Verified
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
1 Unit Available
3233 ARBOR HILL COURT
3233 Arbor Hill Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1388 sqft
Rarely available large end of group town home in excellent condition. Features eat in kitchen fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Tenant must have a credit score over 650 and pass a clean background check and provide proof of income.
1 Unit Available
3101 Laurel Bush Rd.
3101 Laurel Bush Road, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot.
1 Unit Available
210 ASTER LANE
210 Aster Lane, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ FULL BASEMENT. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. NO SMOKING! NO PETS! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS - DIANA LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIER CHECKS. $50.
1 Unit Available
293 MAPLE WREATH COURT
293 Maple Wreath Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1540 sqft
Immediately Available! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhome in sought after Laurel Woods. Spacious eat-in- kitchen with newly installed granite countertops and a full pantry. Master bedroom with ample closet space. Fully finished basement.
1 Unit Available
Green Ridge
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
205 Lodgecliffe Ct
205 Lodgecliff Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1268 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon w/ Deck! - Cozy two bedroom Abingdon townhome boasts plush carpeting, spacious floor plan, and green backyard! Main level features large kitchen with generous counter space and large living area which leads
1 Unit Available
2001 BEECH STREET
2001 Beech Street, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1431 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS!! Private detached home available immediately for rent. Home offers updated kitchen, Stainless appliances, hardwood floors , fireplace.
1 Unit Available
310 SIR PAULS PLACE
310 Sir Paul Place, Bel Air North, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5262 sqft
Welcome home!! A real scroll stopper this stone front beauty boasts over five thousand square feet of living space, with expansive rooms and open floor plan resulting in a home that feels spacious while remaining intimate and inviting.
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
213 FERRING COURT
213 Ferring Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1770 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, interior Townhouse. Minimum credit score of 620, NO SMOKERS. Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month.
