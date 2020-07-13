/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bel Air, MD
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bel Air
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Air
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,081
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
402 HARRISON COURT
402 Harrison Court, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
WONDERFUL BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE UNIT with 2 main floor bedrooms and a spiral staircase leading to a loft (possible 3rd BR).
1 of 22
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1055 PIPERCOVE WAY
1055 Pipercove Way, Bel Air North, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2918 sqft
Awesome Bel Air beauty for rent! Spacious, open floor plan. 4589 sq.ft. Hardwood floors. Sun room off kitchen. Corian countertops. Main floor family room. Master bath with soaking tub. Finished lower level. All appliances incl. Fenced rear.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Air
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
26 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
635 sqft
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Constant Friendship
205 Lodgecliffe Ct
205 Lodgecliff Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1268 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom Townhome in Abingdon w/ Deck! - Cozy two bedroom Abingdon townhome boasts plush carpeting, spacious floor plan, and green backyard! Main level features large kitchen with generous counter space and large living area which leads
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2001 BEECH STREET
2001 Beech Street, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1431 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS!! Private detached home available immediately for rent. Home offers updated kitchen, Stainless appliances, hardwood floors , fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1302 ROMAN RIDGE WAY
1302 Roman Ridge Way, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1456 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM ( 3RD BEDROOM IN IN THE BASEMENT) BRICK FRONT BEL AIR TOWNHOME W/9 FOOT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, KITCHEN W/42 INCH CABINETS, GAS STOVE AND CERAMIC TOP ISLAND. SPA BATH W/SOAKING TUB & SEP SHOWER.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Air
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
17 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
5 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
5 Units Available
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
10 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
509 BARKSDALE DRIVE
509 Barksdale Road, Joppatowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom rancher! Hardwood floors, Stone fireplace, Master Bathroom, Large fenced yard with a shed, and Wide doorways for accessibility. Conveniently located by I-95 and shopping centers. Available for move in September 1. Tenant Occupied.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
1404 F Golden Rod Ct.
1404 Golden Rod Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1404 F Golden Rod Ct. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom Condo - Property offers a large living room, dining area and 2 large size bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
Similar Pages
Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air 3 BedroomsBel Air Apartments with BalconyBel Air Apartments with Balcony
Bel Air Apartments with GarageBel Air Apartments with GarageBel Air Apartments with GymBel Air Apartments with GymBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with PoolBel Air Apartments with Pool
Bel Air Apartments with PoolBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Apartments with Washer-DryerBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Dog Friendly ApartmentsBel Air Pet Friendly PlacesBel Air Pet Friendly PlacesBel Air Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA