402 HICKORY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

New modern two level apartment with a master bedroom on each level has all the amenities one desires! Granite counters wood flooring wall to wall carpeting stainless appliances pendant light fixtures recessed lighting ceiling fans designer master baths. The apartment is on the upper floor of a mixed use building in the heart of Bel Air close to shopping and entertainment Includes 2 parking spaces