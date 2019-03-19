402 HICKORY AVENUE

402 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014 Bel Air
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New modern two level apartment with a master bedroom on each level has all the amenities one desires! Granite counters wood flooring wall to wall carpeting stainless appliances pendant light fixtures recessed lighting ceiling fans designer master baths. The apartment is on the upper floor of a mixed use building in the heart of Bel Air close to shopping and entertainment Includes 2 parking spaces
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
