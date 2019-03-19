All apartments in Bel Air
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

402 HICKORY AVENUE

402 North Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

402 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New modern two level apartment with a master bedroom on each level has all the amenities one desires! Granite counters wood flooring wall to wall carpeting stainless appliances pendant light fixtures recessed lighting ceiling fans designer master baths. The apartment is on the upper floor of a mixed use building in the heart of Bel Air close to shopping and entertainment Includes 2 parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have any available units?
402 HICKORY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have?
Some of 402 HICKORY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 HICKORY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
402 HICKORY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 HICKORY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 402 HICKORY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 402 HICKORY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 HICKORY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 402 HICKORY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 402 HICKORY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 HICKORY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 HICKORY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 HICKORY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

