All apartments in Bel Air
Find more places like 208 TIMBER TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air, MD
/
208 TIMBER TRAIL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 TIMBER TRAIL

208 Timber Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

208 Timber Trail, Bel Air, MD 21014
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Exceptional two bedroom one bath terrace condo in the heart of Bel Air. This unit is located on the lower level with access both front and rear. New Pergo flooring and paint in a color scheme that's sure to please. Walk to shopping and all the wonderful things that Bel Air has to offer. All appliances are included plus there is a separate utility room in the unit with a washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have any available units?
208 TIMBER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have?
Some of 208 TIMBER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 TIMBER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
208 TIMBER TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 TIMBER TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 208 TIMBER TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL offer parking?
No, 208 TIMBER TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 TIMBER TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 208 TIMBER TRAIL has a pool.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 208 TIMBER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 TIMBER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 TIMBER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air 1 BedroomsBel Air 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air Apartments with ParkingBel Air Apartments with Pool
Bel Air Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PA
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA
Havre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College