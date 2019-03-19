Exceptional two bedroom one bath terrace condo in the heart of Bel Air. This unit is located on the lower level with access both front and rear. New Pergo flooring and paint in a color scheme that's sure to please. Walk to shopping and all the wonderful things that Bel Air has to offer. All appliances are included plus there is a separate utility room in the unit with a washer dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have any available units?
208 TIMBER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air, MD.
What amenities does 208 TIMBER TRAIL have?
Some of 208 TIMBER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 TIMBER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
208 TIMBER TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.