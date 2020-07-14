All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Douglas at Constant Friendship

499 Crisfield Dr · (833) 713-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 509-05 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 501-05 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502-12 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 506-09 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 502-09 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 508-07 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Douglas at Constant Friendship.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
parking
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

A park-like setting welcomes you home to The Douglas at Constant Friendship apartment. Our apartments for rent in Abingdon Maryland have great woodland views, and thoughtful on-site amenities and services that make our apartments an excellent choice to call home. Enjoy some of the finest apartment amenities that we have to offer such as newly upgraded kitchens and flooring, 24-hour fitness center, and more! We are located close to the I-95 and near excellent dining and shopping centers in the area. Our condo-style apartments are all end units that feature spacious floor plans which include a full-size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios or balconies. Within our pet-friendly community, residents can enjoy a newly renovated clubhouse, a playground, a tennis court, and more. Call and schedule a tour today in Abingdon to make Th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have any available units?
The Douglas at Constant Friendship has 6 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have?
Some of The Douglas at Constant Friendship's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Douglas at Constant Friendship currently offering any rent specials?
The Douglas at Constant Friendship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Douglas at Constant Friendship pet-friendly?
Yes, The Douglas at Constant Friendship is pet friendly.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship offer parking?
Yes, The Douglas at Constant Friendship offers parking.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Douglas at Constant Friendship offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have a pool?
Yes, The Douglas at Constant Friendship has a pool.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have accessible units?
No, The Douglas at Constant Friendship does not have accessible units.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have units with dishwashers?
No, The Douglas at Constant Friendship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Douglas at Constant Friendship have units with air conditioning?
No, The Douglas at Constant Friendship does not have units with air conditioning.
