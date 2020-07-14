Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving tennis court parking

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



A park-like setting welcomes you home to The Douglas at Constant Friendship apartment. Our apartments for rent in Abingdon Maryland have great woodland views, and thoughtful on-site amenities and services that make our apartments an excellent choice to call home. Enjoy some of the finest apartment amenities that we have to offer such as newly upgraded kitchens and flooring, 24-hour fitness center, and more! We are located close to the I-95 and near excellent dining and shopping centers in the area. Our condo-style apartments are all end units that feature spacious floor plans which include a full-size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios or balconies. Within our pet-friendly community, residents can enjoy a newly renovated clubhouse, a playground, a tennis court, and more. Call and schedule a tour today in Abingdon to make Th