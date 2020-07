Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great rental in a great area. This home located in the heart of Bel Air features 3 beds, 2 1/2 baths with a fully finished basement. Fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the home. End of group Townhome with fence, shed and a covered deck for summer cookouts. Available now, no pets and non smokers please.