633 N BRANCH COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you. Enjoy all the amenities you'll love, including updated stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, large deck off the dining room for quiet mornings alone with your cup of coffee or entertaining with family and friends. A master bedroom suite featuring a fireplace and full bathroom. Enjoy your fully finished basement with a walkout to the patio and a full bath with 2 separate rooms to be used as an office, workout room, meditation space, extended closet...the possibilities are endless. This home has it all and is waiting for you. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Contact me today for a showing. Hurry, this home won't last long!!No Smoking, No Pets!