612 BERETTA WAY

Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Ba Raised Rancher in desirable Greenridge. Upgraded kitchen boasts pro-style gas stove/oven and 42 inch cabinets w/ Corian counter tops. 3 bedrms on 1st floor, 2 on 2nd floor. Finished basement w/ bar and workshop. Tons of storage!Driveway w/ car port, and HUGE backyard. Quiet neighborhood, friendly neighbors! NO SMOKERS. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. All adults must apply. Must earn at least 3% the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant Pets considered case by case (credit of 650 for all adults w/ pets) , add'l fees and pet application required.Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.