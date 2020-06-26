All apartments in Bel Air South
612 BERETTA WAY

612 Beretta Way · No Longer Available
Location

612 Beretta Way, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Green Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Spacious 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Ba Raised Rancher in desirable Greenridge. Upgraded kitchen boasts pro-style gas stove/oven and 42 inch cabinets w/ Corian counter tops. 3 bedrms on 1st floor, 2 on 2nd floor. Finished basement w/ bar and workshop. Tons of storage!Driveway w/ car port, and HUGE backyard. Quiet neighborhood, friendly neighbors! NO SMOKERS. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. All adults must apply. Must earn at least 3% the rent, in total household income. 45 Per applicant Pets considered case by case (credit of 650 for all adults w/ pets) , add'l fees and pet application required.Residents will be enrolled in the Emergency Maintenance, Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $16 per month. These programs provide after hours and holiday coverage for all maintenance emergencies. This also ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 BERETTA WAY have any available units?
612 BERETTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 612 BERETTA WAY have?
Some of 612 BERETTA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 BERETTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
612 BERETTA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 BERETTA WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 BERETTA WAY is pet friendly.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 612 BERETTA WAY offers parking.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 BERETTA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY have a pool?
No, 612 BERETTA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 612 BERETTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 BERETTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 BERETTA WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 BERETTA WAY has units with air conditioning.
