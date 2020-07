552 DOEFIELD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CHEERFUL AND SPACIOUS! END OF GROUP TOWNHOME WITH THREE LEVEL BUMP OUTS! THIS HOME FEATURES FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS! FOYER ENTRY ON MAIN LEVEL THAT BOASTS KITCHEN WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & PANTRY! FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING, EXPANSIVE MAIN LEVEL LIVING ROOM WITH MANY WINDOWS AND SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT! UPDATED SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO DECK FOR DINING AND RELAXING AND STEPS TO LOWER LEVEL FULLY FENCED YARD! OWNERS SUITE FEATURES SITTING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING! OWNERS ATTACHED BATHROOM! TWO ADDITIONAL UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH! LOWER LEVEL FEATURES LAUNDRY ROOM WITH AREA FOR STORAGE AND FULLY FINISHED AREA WITH KITCHENETTE/WET BAR, ADDITIONAL REFRIGERATOR ! ADDITIONAL FOURTH BEDROOM AND ANOTHER FULL BATH! UPDATED SLIDER LEADS TO REAR YARD THAT WITH FULL PRIVACY FENCE! GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING AND ALL COMMUTER ROUTES I-95, RT 40 AND RT 7! DON'T MISS THIS WONDERFUL PROPERTY, A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!