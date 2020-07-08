All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

3803 Easton Ct

3803 Easton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Easton Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3803 Easton Ct Available 06/05/20 Single Family Home- Abingdon, MD - 3 Bedroom Colonial home with 2.5 bathroom available asap. This home is located on a quiet neighborhood in Harford County and backs to a wooded area. Includes 2 car garage with driveway, family room on the main level and major appliances are included. Close to shopping centers, Regal Cinema and restaurants and easy access to I-95.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Trash removal is Not included- Tenant Responsibility
*Available- June 5th, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4438205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Easton Ct have any available units?
3803 Easton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3803 Easton Ct have?
Some of 3803 Easton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Easton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Easton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Easton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Easton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 3803 Easton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Easton Ct offers parking.
Does 3803 Easton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 Easton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Easton Ct have a pool?
No, 3803 Easton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Easton Ct have accessible units?
No, 3803 Easton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Easton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Easton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Easton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3803 Easton Ct has units with air conditioning.

