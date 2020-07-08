Amenities
3803 Easton Ct Available 06/05/20 Single Family Home- Abingdon, MD - 3 Bedroom Colonial home with 2.5 bathroom available asap. This home is located on a quiet neighborhood in Harford County and backs to a wooded area. Includes 2 car garage with driveway, family room on the main level and major appliances are included. Close to shopping centers, Regal Cinema and restaurants and easy access to I-95.
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Trash removal is Not included- Tenant Responsibility
*Available- June 5th, 2020
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4438205)