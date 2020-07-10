3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



Welcome home! This is a large top-level condo in The Pointe, which is conveniently located near Constant Friendship shopping center. This home's features include soaring vaulted ceilings, a bonus room/den, in-unit washer/dryer, and a balcony.



All adults 19+ are required to apply and be on the lease. All adults must have a 650+ credit score, clean criminal background, and a clear rental history with no prior evictions or filings for non-payment of rent within the last 5 years. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Household income must be verifiable and be at least 3x the monthly rent. Pets are also taken on a case-by-case basis.