All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B

3510 Thomas Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

Welcome home! This is a large top-level condo in The Pointe, which is conveniently located near Constant Friendship shopping center. This home's features include soaring vaulted ceilings, a bonus room/den, in-unit washer/dryer, and a balcony.

All adults 19+ are required to apply and be on the lease. All adults must have a 650+ credit score, clean criminal background, and a clear rental history with no prior evictions or filings for non-payment of rent within the last 5 years. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double security deposit. Household income must be verifiable and be at least 3x the monthly rent. Pets are also taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have any available units?
3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
Is 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B offer parking?
No, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have a pool?
No, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have accessible units?
No, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Thomas Pointe Court, Unit 3B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College