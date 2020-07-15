346 BARRISTER COURT

Amenities

This move in ready townhome is centrally located in the Bel Air South community. Close to shopping, restaurants, and 95. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. First floor has hardwood throughout. Open concept living and dining area. Large master bedroom features a loft for extra space and an additional closet. This area makes a great office, nursery, reading nook, etc. The second bedroom is spacious with neutral paint and carpet. The lower level was recently updated and includes brand new carpeting and fresh paint. This area is perfect for your family room or even a place for guests. There is a full bath on this level. The backyard features a deck and plenty of shade! Rent includes trash and lawn service. Tenant pays utilities.Min. credit 620, no smoking, no pets. Landlord isn't participating in any programs at this time. $45 non-refundable application fee for all tenants over the age of 18 years old.