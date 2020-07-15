All apartments in Bel Air South
346 BARRISTER COURT

346 Barrister Court · (443) 512-0090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

346 Barrister Court, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This move in ready townhome is centrally located in the Bel Air South community. Close to shopping, restaurants, and 95. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. First floor has hardwood throughout. Open concept living and dining area. Large master bedroom features a loft for extra space and an additional closet. This area makes a great office, nursery, reading nook, etc. The second bedroom is spacious with neutral paint and carpet. The lower level was recently updated and includes brand new carpeting and fresh paint. This area is perfect for your family room or even a place for guests. There is a full bath on this level. The backyard features a deck and plenty of shade! Rent includes trash and lawn service. Tenant pays utilities.Min. credit 620, no smoking, no pets. Landlord isn't participating in any programs at this time. $45 non-refundable application fee for all tenants over the age of 18 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have any available units?
346 BARRISTER COURT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 346 BARRISTER COURT have?
Some of 346 BARRISTER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 BARRISTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
346 BARRISTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 BARRISTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT offer parking?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have a pool?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 BARRISTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 BARRISTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
