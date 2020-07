Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom town home in Constant Friendship! - This property offers a large living room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, top floor master suite with loft, fenced in backyard, fireplace, full size washer & dryer, and much much more. Hurry this one will not last long at this price!



(RLNE5303986)