Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15!** Remaining May rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Nice brick front 3 bed and 2 full bath home. Large living room/dining room combo adds to the flexibility of this home. Updated appliances, counter tops & light fixtures in kitchen! Deck off eat-in kitchen and fully finished lower rec room is walk out level to your fenced back yard complete this home! Pets OK case by case. Professionally managed.