3304 WOODSPRING DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, large, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage Abingdon Home! Welcome home to find a large living room area that is open to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and peninsula with breakfast bar overlooking the dining room. Powder Room on this level too. 4 spacious bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room are on the upper level. The large master bedroom with attached master bathroom features two large walk in closets. The lower level is finished and offers a large family room or recreation space that walks out to your patio and yard with wooded views. Possible 5th bedroom, office or den and a 3rd full bath as well. This home has all the space you need! Call or text 443-800-0911 for more information. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. Application fee $50 for every tenant over 18, application link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3304-Woodspring-Drive-Abingdon-MD-21009-294297289.