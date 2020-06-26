All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

3304 WOODSPRING DR

3304 Woodspring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Woodspring Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, large, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage Abingdon Home! Welcome home to find a large living room area that is open to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and peninsula with breakfast bar overlooking the dining room. Powder Room on this level too. 4 spacious bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room are on the upper level. The large master bedroom with attached master bathroom features two large walk in closets. The lower level is finished and offers a large family room or recreation space that walks out to your patio and yard with wooded views. Possible 5th bedroom, office or den and a 3rd full bath as well. This home has all the space you need! Call or text 443-800-0911 for more information. Tenant pays utilities. No pets. Application fee $50 for every tenant over 18, application link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/3304-Woodspring-Drive-Abingdon-MD-21009-294297289.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

