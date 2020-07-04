**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/15** Remaining May rent and security deposit due at lease signing. UPDATED 3 Bedroom THS. FINISHED LOWER! Move in ready! Pets OK case by case. Fenced rear yard. Master has walk in closet and buddy bath door to main bath. Lower level has office room as well or use for storage. This home is SUPER CLOSE to Hwy 95 and Wegmans and Target shopping centers. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have any available units?
3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have?
Some of 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 HOLLY BERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
