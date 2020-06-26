3112 Woodspring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Available Aug 3rd. Come see this spacious 3-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with attached 2-car garage. Enjoy maintenance-free living on a quiet street, 1 mile from the Wegman's shopping center. Trash/snow removal, lawn care included! Hardwood floors, high ceilings & open concept living/dining. Kitchen and bathrooms offer Spanish-style tile flooring. New appliances and gas stove in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Sliders lead to large deck overlooking yard. Master bath has double-sink vanity and two walk-in closets. Spacious rooms w/ walk-in closets. Laundry on second floor. Finished basement with full bathroom and possible 4th bedroom. Storage room in basement. Mounted TV's stay. Pets allowed on case by case basis with ! Long-term leases available. Call Julie at 410-353-5474