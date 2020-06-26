All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:37 PM

3112 Woodspring Drive

3112 Woodspring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Woodspring Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available Aug 3rd. Come see this spacious 3-4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with attached 2-car garage. Enjoy maintenance-free living on a quiet street, 1 mile from the Wegman's shopping center. Trash/snow removal, lawn care included! Hardwood floors, high ceilings & open concept living/dining. Kitchen and bathrooms offer Spanish-style tile flooring. New appliances and gas stove in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Sliders lead to large deck overlooking yard. Master bath has double-sink vanity and two walk-in closets. Spacious rooms w/ walk-in closets. Laundry on second floor. Finished basement with full bathroom and possible 4th bedroom. Storage room in basement. Mounted TV's stay. Pets allowed on case by case basis with ! Long-term leases available. Call Julie at 410-353-5474

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have any available units?
3112 Woodspring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3112 Woodspring Drive have?
Some of 3112 Woodspring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Woodspring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Woodspring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Woodspring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 Woodspring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3112 Woodspring Drive offers parking.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Woodspring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Woodspring Drive has a pool.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have accessible units?
No, 3112 Woodspring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Woodspring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Woodspring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Woodspring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
