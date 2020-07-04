305 BARCLAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Colonial Home with over 2800 sq. ft of living space on. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths on upper level. Main level features Living room w/ Hardwood floor, Dining room w/ Hardwood floor, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets , Breakfast area and slider to Trec deck and fenced rear yard. Sunken Family Room off Kitchen featuring Brick Fireplace, Hardwood floor, entrance door to garage . Powder room off Family room. Lower level features a large Recreation room w/wet bar. Two other carpeted rooms can have multiple use ( office, play room, exercise room, game room, etc.) Separate Laundry room and full Bath. One Car Attached Garage . Current tenants are in the process of moving out, so please excuse any mess. Carpets will be professionally cleaned. Must use Listing Brokers Application on Line and Brokers Lease. Pet deposit is $350 per accepted pet. Property Available January 1st.