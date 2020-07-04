All apartments in Bel Air South
305 BARCLAY COURT

305 Barclay Court · No Longer Available
Location

305 Barclay Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Colonial Home with over 2800 sq. ft of living space on. Features include 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths on upper level. Main level features Living room w/ Hardwood floor, Dining room w/ Hardwood floor, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets , Breakfast area and slider to Trec deck and fenced rear yard. Sunken Family Room off Kitchen featuring Brick Fireplace, Hardwood floor, entrance door to garage . Powder room off Family room. Lower level features a large Recreation room w/wet bar. Two other carpeted rooms can have multiple use ( office, play room, exercise room, game room, etc.) Separate Laundry room and full Bath. One Car Attached Garage . Current tenants are in the process of moving out, so please excuse any mess. Carpets will be professionally cleaned. Must use Listing Brokers Application on Line and Brokers Lease. Pet deposit is $350 per accepted pet. Property Available January 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have any available units?
305 BARCLAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 305 BARCLAY COURT have?
Some of 305 BARCLAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 BARCLAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
305 BARCLAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 BARCLAY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 BARCLAY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 305 BARCLAY COURT offers parking.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 BARCLAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have a pool?
No, 305 BARCLAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 305 BARCLAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 BARCLAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 BARCLAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 BARCLAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

