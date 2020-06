Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Rental Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths in Box Hill North Community This Home is Convenient to Everything: Shopping, Schools, Major Hwy, Hospital. The Home offers many up - dates, Freshly Painted , Carpet, Ceramic and Hard Wood flooring. Large Yard and Gardens for your spring planting.. Pets are by Case by Case Basis. Please use Coldwell Banker Application that are under Documents.