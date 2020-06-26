2910 SHELLEY COURT

Amenities

Spacious townhouse in Box Hill North, includes Community pool,KinderCare, and grade school. Well maintained with improvements. Master bedroom has two large closets, cathedral ceiling, & skylight. Sunken living room and large family room in basement. Remodeled kitchen. All appliances included. Family oriented association including club house, pool, pond, walking paths, and seasonal events. Located in quiet court. Application fee: $40 per applicant. No smokers (including vaping). No pets. Credit report and background check required. Application fee reimbursed, if accepted, with lease.