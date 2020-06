Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN 4 bedroom 3 FULL bath home. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Open feel with wall removed between kitchen and DR. Deck off kitchen great for relaxing. FINISHED lower has 4th bed and 3rd full bath PLUS family room with walkout to back yard. Master has 2nd full bath. Both sheds will be available for use. Home can be available in 30 days.