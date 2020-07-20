2 story living for less than a condo! Great 3 bedroom 1 full bath 2 story THS. Deck and small fenced yard. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Very cute home ready to move in! Check it out ASAP. Must use LB lease and appl. Super close to WEGMANS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have any available units?
27 PATRICKS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 27 PATRICKS COURT have?
Some of 27 PATRICKS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 PATRICKS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
27 PATRICKS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 PATRICKS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 PATRICKS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT offer parking?
No, 27 PATRICKS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 PATRICKS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have a pool?
No, 27 PATRICKS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have accessible units?
No, 27 PATRICKS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 PATRICKS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 PATRICKS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 PATRICKS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.