252 MAPLE WREATH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Great 2 bed, 1,5 bath in Laurel Woods and fully updated for you to sit back and enjoy. Updates include~Windows, hot water heater, Granite, SS Appliances, main level flooring, bathroom, paint, and MORE!! Roof, Spacious deck off the living room with patio and fenced rear yard off lower level family room with walkout. This home is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Bel Air Schools and I-95. NO SMOKERS. Pets, case by case, w/ add'l fees and screening. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults, must earn at lease 3.3X the listed rent, household income. Use online app. only.