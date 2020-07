2513 MERRICK CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

ABSOLUTELY CHARMING TOWNHOME IN LAUREL VALLEY FOR RENT! AVAILABLE 2/1/20! THIS UPDATED TWO BEDROOM, ONE FULL AND ONE HALF BATH TOWNHOME IS WAITING FOR YOU! THE KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. AMPLE SIZED DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH UPDATED LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL! FIRST LEVEL POWDER ROOM. MAIN LEVEL OUTDOOR SPACE BOASTS A FULLY FENCED REAR YARD, AND A LARGE PATIO FOR GRILLING/CHILLING! UPPER LEVEL HAS A SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH CEILING FAN AND TWO CLOSETS! FULL UPPER LEVEL BATH IS ACCESSIBLE FROM THE MASTER BEDROOM AND THE HALL! LOVELY SECOND BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE DOOR CLOSETS! THE LOWER LEVEL OF THIS CHARING TOWNHOME IS FINISHED WITH ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM AND LIVING SPACE! DOGS ONLY WILL BE CONSIDERED! ALL OF THIS IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION IN LAUREL VALLEY AND DESIRABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT.