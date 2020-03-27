218 Lodgecliff Court

Amenities

Located in Constant Friendship, this 3bed/2bath townhouse offers newer features such as new windows, siding, deck, patio and roof. New hot water heater and newer washer and dryer. Walk in to cozy living space with open-concept feel into the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets with new hardware, trendy backsplash and ceiling. Door to new deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Upgraded second floor bathrooms offers ceramic tile tub/shower combo. Additional living space in the walk-out basement. Patio under deck for entertaining space. Property conveniently located near shops, grocery stores and restaurants. Easy access to APG and I-95.