Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 Lodgecliff Court

218 Lodgecliffe Ct · No Longer Available
Location

218 Lodgecliffe Ct, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Constant Friendship, this 3bed/2bath townhouse offers newer features such as new windows, siding, deck, patio and roof. New hot water heater and newer washer and dryer. Walk in to cozy living space with open-concept feel into the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets with new hardware, trendy backsplash and ceiling. Door to new deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Upgraded second floor bathrooms offers ceramic tile tub/shower combo. Additional living space in the walk-out basement. Patio under deck for entertaining space. Property conveniently located near shops, grocery stores and restaurants. Easy access to APG and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have any available units?
218 Lodgecliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 218 Lodgecliff Court have?
Some of 218 Lodgecliff Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Lodgecliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
218 Lodgecliff Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Lodgecliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court offer parking?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court does not offer parking.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Lodgecliff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have a pool?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have accessible units?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Lodgecliff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Lodgecliff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
