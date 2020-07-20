All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated January 24 2020

2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD

2166 Kyle Green Road · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Kyle Green Road, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning! A must see!! Granite counters and island in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level INCLUDING the kitchen. Master bedroom suite that is perfect size and has designer shelves in the closet! You'll love it. The big surprise is the lower level built in bar. WOW! check this home out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have any available units?
2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have?
Some of 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 KYLE GREEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
