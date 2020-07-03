203 OAK LEAF CIR #K.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate penthouse condo. Vaulted ceilings, open layout, large bedrooms, and just a clean and well maintained unit! Wood burning fireplace, kitchen with tons of cabinets and pass through to living and dining room. Dual access bath with double vanity. . Washer and dryer in unit. Unit backs to common area and trees for privacy. Plenty of parking. Conveniently located off 924 and close to Downtown Bel Air, The Festival, Wegman's, and 95. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and condo dues. No pets. No smoking.