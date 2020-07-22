All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D

201 Star Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 Star Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!

Welcome home! This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo in The Pointe. This condo's features include soaring vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, an in-unit washer/dryer, and a balcony. It also has a master suite complete with its own attached full bathroom!

650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ who would be living in the home. 600-649 scores are taken on a case-by-case basis with a double deposit. Small dogs (sorry, no cats) under 25 lbs are also taken on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have any available units?
201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have?
Some of 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D currently offering any rent specials?
201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D is pet friendly.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D offer parking?
No, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D does not offer parking.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have a pool?
No, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D does not have a pool.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have accessible units?
No, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Star Pointe Court, Unit 3D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBel Air South 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD
Middle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College