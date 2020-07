200 OAK LEAF CIR #L

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NO PETS! SPECTACULAR 2 BR, 2 FULL BATH PENTHOUSE CONDO IN LAUREL WOODS!!BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE UNIT! NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! ADORABLE GALLEY KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETRY AND PANTRY! NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES, CLEAN AND SPARKLING! THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME! GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO BEL AIR, ABINGDON! FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, UPDATED WINDOWS, UPDATED SLIDING GLASS DOOR, NEWER APPLIANCES! LOVELY BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF NATURE AND OPEN SPACE! SECURE BUILDING! GREAT CLOSETS, TWO LINEN CLOSETS! BALCONY FEATURES A STORAGE CLOSET! THIS CONDO DOES NOT DISAPPOINT!