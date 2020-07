1938 GLENROTH'S DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 LEVEL BUMPOUT IN BEL AIR SCHOOL DISTRICT. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH ELEGANT COLUMNS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, DECORATIVE BACKSPLASH, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, SUNROOM THAT LEADS TO DECK. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, DOUBLE WALK IN CLOSETS, SPA-LIKE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SOAKING TUB W/ COLUMNS, SEPARATE SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS A WALKOUT TO PATIO AND FULLY FENCED, LANDSCAPED YARD, FOURTH BEDROOM/OFFICE/PLAYROOM OPTION, BATHROOM, AND NEW PERGO FLOORS. TENNIS COURTS ON STREET. POOL/GYM MEMBERSHIP AND COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE RENTAL AVAILABLE.