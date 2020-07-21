1500 SUNSWEPT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Rent with option to buy! Former model home w/3 BR, 3.5 BA, end unit brick TH w/side entry. Enter at 2 story foyer, HW flooring, moldings, open concept kitchen w/ Breakfast bar/Corian countertops and living/family room opens to rear deck. Lower level rec/game room, w/den/office, full BA, storage area, access to fenced back yard. Upper level features a master suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, french doors to master bath w/separate shower & soaking tub, two additional bedrooms. All this is ready for you and tenant will have right to purchase at end of the lease term.