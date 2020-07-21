All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 1500 SUNSWEPT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
1500 SUNSWEPT DR
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

1500 SUNSWEPT DR

1500 Sunswept Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1500 Sunswept Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Greenbrier Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Rent with option to buy! Former model home w/3 BR, 3.5 BA, end unit brick TH w/side entry. Enter at 2 story foyer, HW flooring, moldings, open concept kitchen w/ Breakfast bar/Corian countertops and living/family room opens to rear deck. Lower level rec/game room, w/den/office, full BA, storage area, access to fenced back yard. Upper level features a master suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, french doors to master bath w/separate shower & soaking tub, two additional bedrooms. All this is ready for you and tenant will have right to purchase at end of the lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have any available units?
1500 SUNSWEPT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have?
Some of 1500 SUNSWEPT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 SUNSWEPT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1500 SUNSWEPT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 SUNSWEPT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR offer parking?
Yes, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR offers parking.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have a pool?
No, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have accessible units?
No, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 SUNSWEPT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 SUNSWEPT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBel Air South 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD
Middle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College