Spacious Bel Air Colonial available for immediate rent. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open kitchen/ living area with new luxury vinyl flooring. Attached garage and driveway for off street parking. Deck overlooks large private backyard. Pets are case by case and if accepted there is an additional $250 pet deposit. First month rent and one month security deposit due upon lease signing. $30 application fee for everyone over 18 that will be residing in the home.