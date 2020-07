Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

24 Hours NOTICE 2nd floor condo. 3BR *2 Full Baths w/ Balcony. New Appliances. Bright Eat In Kitchen w/ Plantation Shutters *All Rooms to be Freshly Painted on 3/31/19*MB has OVERSIZED Walkin Closet. No Smokers. Available April 1st 2019 ~ MUST USE WEICHERT, REALTORS - DIANA REALTY LEASE AND APPLICATION. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIER'S CHECKS. $50.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR EACH APPLICANT OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS OF AGE.