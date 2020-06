Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

BEL AIR - FOXBOROUGH FARMS - Large end of group 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse.

Eat in Kitchen + Breakfast area

Finished basement walks out to patio and fenced back yard.

Deck overlooks yard that backs to trees.

Covered front porch. Formal dining room.

Private parking pad!!!

Pets considered on a case by case basis (fees apply)



One of the larger units in the area.



For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1

For more information visit us at www.hutchins-property.com



