Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:23 AM

15841 YORK ROAD

15841 York Road · (410) 560-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15841 York Road, Baltimore County, MD 21152

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3683 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Bright, modern, recently renovated home offers all of the amenities you are looking for and more! 3 large bedrooms, with two of them having attached bathrooms and a private entrance in-law suite on the lower level. Home features effortless indoor/outdoor living with a new wraparound composite deck, large fire pit and professional landscaping. The home comes fully furnished with everything you'd need from top to bottom, including all furniture, linens, cooking supplies, and more. Located in a private rural setting, but conveniently located near I-83 for quick access to anywhere you need to go. Get your bags packed to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 15 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15841 YORK ROAD have any available units?
15841 YORK ROAD has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15841 YORK ROAD have?
Some of 15841 YORK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15841 YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15841 YORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15841 YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15841 YORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore County.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 15841 YORK ROAD offers parking.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15841 YORK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 15841 YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15841 YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15841 YORK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15841 YORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15841 YORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
