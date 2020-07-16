15841 YORK ROAD

Amenities

Bright, modern, recently renovated home offers all of the amenities you are looking for and more! 3 large bedrooms, with two of them having attached bathrooms and a private entrance in-law suite on the lower level. Home features effortless indoor/outdoor living with a new wraparound composite deck, large fire pit and professional landscaping. The home comes fully furnished with everything you'd need from top to bottom, including all furniture, linens, cooking supplies, and more. Located in a private rural setting, but conveniently located near I-83 for quick access to anywhere you need to go. Get your bags packed to move in today!